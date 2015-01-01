Abstract

This paper attempted to examine suicidal ideation among adolescents in terms of bullying victimization and emotional intelligence. It had been observed that adolescents have to face the challenge of suicidal ideation through bullying and reduce it through emotional intelligence. A sample of 1017 adolescents was sampled from public sector primary schools in the district of Gujrat, Punjab, Pakistan to conduct the cross-sectional survey. For this study, the scale of bullying victimization (Illinois Bullying Scale by Espelage & Holt, 2001), emotional intelligence (Emotional Intelligence Scale for Children & Adolescents by Batool & Hayat, 2018) and suicidal ideation (Suicidal Ideation Attribution Scale by Van Spijker, 2014) had been used to measure the responses of the students. The study findings pointed out that emotional intelligence was a significant negative predictor of suicidal ideation. Similarly, the analysis showed that bullying victimization was a significant predictor of suicidal ideation among adolescents.

Language: en