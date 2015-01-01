Abstract

Risky driving behavior seriously affects the driver's ability to react, execute and judge, which is one of the major causes of traffic accidents. The timely and accurate identification of the driving status of drivers is particularly important, since drivers can quickly adjust their driving status to avoid safety accidents. In order to further improve the identification accuracy, this paper proposes a risky-driving image-recognition system based on the visual attention mechanism and deep-learning technology to identify four types of driving status images including normal driving, driving while smoking, driving while drinking and driving while talking. With reference to ResNet, we build four deep-learning models with different depths and embed the proposed visual attention blocks into the image-classification model. The experimental results indicate that the classification accuracy of the ResNet models with lower depth can exceed the ResNet models with higher depth by embedding the visual attention modules, while there is no significant change in model complexity, which could improve the model recognition accuracy without reducing the recognition efficiency.

Language: en