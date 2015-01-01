|
Lui PP, Krantz SM, Madson MB. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35959555
INTRODUCTION: College students-including those of Hispanic backgrounds-are at risk for hazardous drinking. Research has shown robust group differences between Hispanic and White individuals in alcohol use outcomes. The ability to resist alcohol consumption can be leveraged to reduce hazardous drinking; however, little research has examined Hispanic-White differences and whether drinking refusal self-efficacy accounts for group differences in hazardous drinking. Considering Hispanic individuals make up the largest ethnic/racial minority group in the United States, it is important to identify malleable psychological factors that prevent and reduce drinking problems.
Language: en
Disparity; drug refusal; harm reduction; Latino/a; protective