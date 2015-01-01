SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Islam K, Khatun N, Seth S, Datta AK. Indian Pediatr. 2022; 59(8): 652-653.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Indian Pediatrics)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35962661

Abstract

We describe the clinical features and adverse prognostic indicators of Datura intoxication in 47 children. 15 (31.9%) children required intensive care and 1 (2.1%) died. Time elapsed >3.15 hour between ingestion and starting treatment [RR (95% CI): 9.4 (3.1-28.3)], age <9.5 year [RR (95% CI): 3.5 (1.5-8.0)], and seizure [RR (95% CI): 2.8 (1.4-5.8)] were the most important adverse prognostic features.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print