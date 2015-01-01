Abstract

We describe the clinical features and adverse prognostic indicators of Datura intoxication in 47 children. 15 (31.9%) children required intensive care and 1 (2.1%) died. Time elapsed >3.15 hour between ingestion and starting treatment [RR (95% CI): 9.4 (3.1-28.3)], age <9.5 year [RR (95% CI): 3.5 (1.5-8.0)], and seizure [RR (95% CI): 2.8 (1.4-5.8)] were the most important adverse prognostic features.

