Abstract

Chunian Child abuse incidents were reported on large scale both mainstream national and international news media. The series of brutal incidents started with Zainab Ansari's case remained on the news desks of national & international news media for two years. Detailed unstructured interviews were conducted of three families of the victims of child abuse incidents to analyze the psychological effects of media coverage of these incidents. The findings revealed that the media coverage didn't effected the psychological health and social life of the victims' families. In addition, effected families found media coverage helpful in order to get the attention of higher authorities to treat these incidents more serious manner.

Language: en