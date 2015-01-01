Abstract

The phenomenon of suicide is a worldwide problem that has been increasing in the last decade with greater prevalence in the adolescent and young population, generating impact in different contexts such as family, social, economic, and educational, among others. That is why this systematic review focuses on identifying psychosocial factors associated with suicidal behavior in adolescents and young people, in publications published worldwide. This will allow us to recognize within these studies the coincidence of different aspects, within which the following psychosocial factors are highlighted: family, exposure to various forms of violence, risk behaviors, psychopathology, and negative emotional states.

Language: en