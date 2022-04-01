Abstract

Introduction

Alcohol consumption, particularly excessive drinking, incurs a high societal cost. This study aimed to apply current state-specific data from 1 state, Minnesota, to established national methods for estimating the societal cost of excessive alcohol consumption for 2 purposes: first, to update the cost estimate for the state and, second, to understand the potential benefits of using state-specific data versus a national apportionment strategy for economic burden estimates.



Methods

In 2021, established methods were used to apply alcohol-attributable fractions for health care, lost productivity, crime, and other effects (e.g., motor vehicle crashes) to 2019 Minnesota data. The main outcome measure was the annual prevalence cost (incurred and paid each year) of excessive alcohol use in Minnesota from the societal perspective. Secondary outcome measures were the cost of specific outcomes (e.g., crime), different types of consumption (e.g., drinking during pregnancy), the cost to government payers, and the cost per drink.



Results

The societal cost of alcohol use in Minnesota in 2019 was nearly $8 billion dollars (2019 USD) or $1,383 per resident. This estimate is substantially higher than a previous estimate on the basis of apportionment of a national estimate.



Conclusions

The cost of alcohol use in Minnesota is considerable. Geographically specific and current cost estimates can inform decision making about the public health impact of excessive alcohol use and the cost effectiveness of prevention strategies. Evidence-based prevention strategies to reduce alcohol use include increased alcohol taxes, enhanced enforcement of laws prohibiting sales to minors, and electronic screening and brief intervention.

