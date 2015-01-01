Abstract

OBJECTIVES The purpose of this study is to test the moderated mediating effects of communication with parents and school life on relations between adolescents' discrimination experiences and suicidal ideation.



Methods The study analyzed the data of 6,291 middle and high school students from "2019 Survey on the Human Rights of Children and Adolescents" by the National Youth Policy Institute and set discrimination experiences as an independent variable, suicidal ideation as a dependent variable, communication with parents as a parameter, and school life as a moderating variable in the research model.



Results The analysis results show that adolescents' discrimination experiences had positive effects on their suicidal ideation and that communication with parents played a mediating role between them. School life had moderating effects between discrimination experiences and communication with parents and also between discrimination experiences and communication with parents and suicidal ideation.



Conclusions School life had moderated mediating effects as the positive school life of adolescents alleviated the mediating effects of discrimination experiences increasing suicidal ideation via communication with parents. Based on the findings, the study proposes to refrain from hierarchical and one-sided communication at home and school and reinforce whole person education based on connections between school and home so that adolescents can ultimately suffer less damage from discrimination experiences.



===



목적 본 연구는 청소년의 차별경험과 자살생각의 관계에 있어 부모와의 소통과 학교생활의 조절된 매개효과를 검정하는 것을 목적으로 한다.



방법 이를 위하여 한국청소년정책연구원에서 실시한 '2019 아동⋅청소년 인권실태 조사' 자료 중 중⋅고등학생 6,291명의 자료를 분석에 활용하였으며, 차별경험을 독립 변수로, 자살생각을 종속 변수로, 부모와의 소통을 매개변수로, 학교생활을 조절변수로 연구 모형을 설정하였다.



결과 분석 결과 청소년의 차별경험은 자살생각에 정적인 영향을 미쳤으며, 이때 부모와의 소통은 차별경험과 자살생각을 매개하였다. 또한 학교생활은 차별경험과 부모와의 소통 관계를 조절하고 있으며, 더불어 학교생활은 차별경험과 부모와의 소통, 자살생각의 관계를 조절하였다.



결론 청소년의 학교생활이 긍정적이면 차별경험이 부모와의 소통을 경유하여 자살생각을 증가시키는 매개효과가 완화되는 조절된 매개효과를 확인하였으므로 본 연구 결과에 근거하여 청소년의 차별경험 피해를 궁극적으로 낮추기 위한 방안으로 학교와 가정에서의 위계적이고 일방적인 소통을 지양하고, 학교와 가정이 연계된 학습자 중심의 참여교육 강화를 제시하는 바이다.

Language: ko