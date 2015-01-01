SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chang HT, Tu JC, Liu YP, Kao TF. Systems (Basel) 2022; 10(4): e113.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/systems10040113

unavailable

This study examined elderly persons' attitudes toward renting assistive devices through a product service system and the key factors influencing this decision. First, potentially influencing factors were extrapolated from the existing literature, expert interviews, and questionnaires. Next, a logistic regression model was used to examine the factors impacting elderly persons' willingness to rent assistive devices. The results showed that the practicability dimension of "key features of rented assistive device" significantly influences elderly persons' willingness to rent assistive devices. The findings offer key policy implications and insights for industries formulating assistive device rental strategies for the elderly population.


assistive device rental; logistic regression; product service system

