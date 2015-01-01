|
Citation
|
Solórzano Guerrero J, Ortiz GGR. Salud Drogas 2022; 22(2): 63-77.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Deterioro cognitivo en personas que consumen benzoilmetilecgonina y sus derivados. Una revisión bibliográfica
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Chronic or excessive consumption of different types of psychoactive substances has been seen involved in the neurocognitive area of the human, focusing on: memory, attention and concentration, orientation and executive functions for this reason this research aims to analyze the cognitive deterioration that is generated in people who have diagnosis of substance consumption disorder and the possible evaluations that could be made through the use of psychological tools which have high validity and reliability; a correlational descriptive study is developed a systematic review of scientific research found in digital databases of: Pub Med y Medline. Search filters will be used in the different scientific databases to collect valid and reliable information from 51 scientific articles related to the subject, valuing the inclusion and exclusion criteria. As a result, an analysis of cognitive impairment about people who consume psychoactive substances and the main instruments used to assess it will be obtained. Updating this information will make it possible to contribute to future research and interventions and will generate awareness about substance use.
Language: es