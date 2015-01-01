Abstract

The Chronic or excessive consumption of different types of psychoactive substances has been seen involved in the neurocognitive area of the human, focusing on: memory, attention and concentration, orientation and executive functions for this reason this research aims to analyze the cognitive deterioration that is generated in people who have diagnosis of substance consumption disorder and the possible evaluations that could be made through the use of psychological tools which have high validity and reliability; a correlational descriptive study is developed a systematic review of scientific research found in digital databases of: Pub Med y Medline. Search filters will be used in the different scientific databases to collect valid and reliable information from 51 scientific articles related to the subject, valuing the inclusion and exclusion criteria. As a result, an analysis of cognitive impairment about people who consume psychoactive substances and the main instruments used to assess it will be obtained. Updating this information will make it possible to contribute to future research and interventions and will generate awareness about substance use.



El consumo crónico o excesivo de la sustancia benzoilmetilecgonina y sus derivados (diferentes tipos de sustancias psicoactivas) se ha visto involucrado en el área neurocognitiva del ser humano, enfocándose en: memoria, atención y concentración, orientación y funciones ejecutivas; por lo cual en esta investigación se pretende analizar el deterioro cognitivo que se genera en personas que presentan un diagnóstico de trastorno del consumo de sustancias y las posibles valoraciones que se podrían realizar mediante herramientas psicológicas que presenten una alta validez y confiabilidad; se desarrolla un estudio descriptivo, correlacional, de revisión sistemática de investigaciones científicas que se encuentran en las bases de datos digitales como: Pub Med y Medline. Se usaron filtros de búsqueda en las diferentes bases de datos científicas para recolectar información válida y fiable de 51 artículos científicos relacionados con la temática, valorando los criterios de inclusión y exclusión. Como resultado se obtuvo un análisis del deterioro cognitivo en personas que consumen sustancias psicoactivas y los principales instrumentos que se utilizan para la valoración de la misma. La actualización de esta información permitirá aportar a futuras investigaciones e intervenciones y generará una concientización sobre el consumo de sustancias.

Language: es