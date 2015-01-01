SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jimenez Padilla B, Castillo MMA. Salud Drogas 2022; 22(1): 108-121.

Revisión sistemática de intervenciones preventivas en ambiente escolar para el consumo de alcohol y tabaco en adolescentes

(Copyright © 2022)

10.21134/haaj.v22i1.626

unavailable

To know which are the most effective preventive interventions applied in school environments to reduce or delay the consumption of alcohol and tobacco in adolescents and their characteristics.

METHOD: based on the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyzes (PRISMA), a systematic review of the literature was carried out using the following databases: PubMed, Web of science in the Social Science Citation Index, Science Ci­tation Index Expanded and Emergin Sources Citation Index, as well as Scopus and other sources.

RESULTS: 10 articles were included in the analysis in which it was found that the interventions that had the characteristic of relying on theory demonstrated greater effectiveness; followed by multicomponent interventions.

CONCLUSIONS: The use of a theory as support for the intervention was the characteristic that added more weight to the effectiveness of the interventions, as well as those that used some technological component.

Conocer cuáles son las intervenciones preventivas más efectivas aplicadas en ambientes escolares para disminuir o retrasar el consumo de alcohol y tabaco en adolescentes y sus caracteristicas. Metodo: en base a la Preferred Repor­ting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA), se realizó una revisión sistemática de la literatura mediante las siguientes bases de datos: PubMed, Web of science en el Social Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index Expanded y Emergin Sources Citation Index, así como en Scopus y otras fuentes. Resultados: se incluyeron en el análisis 10 articulos en los que encontró que las intervenciones que tenian como caracteristica el sustentarse en teoria demostraron mayor efectivad; seguidas de las intervenciones multicomponentes.

CONCLUSIONes: La utilización de una teoria como sustento de la intervención fue la caracteristica que mas peso agregó a la efectividad de las in­tervenciones, al igual que aquellas que utilizaron algun componente tecnológico.


Language: es
