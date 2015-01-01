Abstract

The aim of this work is to study the predictive power of enjoyment and personal fulfillment in alcohol consumption of young athletes, exploring the role of impulsive sensation seeking and gender in its relationship.



METHOD. Participants: 362 young athletes (15 to 29 years old) from Argentina. Instruments: Sociodemographic Questionnaire, Scale of Enjoyment in Sport, Scale of Sense of Personal fulfillment, Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, and Sensation Seeking Scale.



RESULTS. Athletes who consume alcohol infrequently have greater enjoyment and greater personal fulfillment compared to those who consume frequently. Among men, involvement, positive affect, and personal fulfillment predict the frequency of consumption, while among women only involvement was predictive. Likewise, involvement predicts a lower frequency of consumption and absence of episodic excessive consumption only in young people with low sensation seeking.



CONCLUSIONS. Working to facilitate the enjoyment of sports could be one of the possible strategies to increase the positive effects of sports practice on alcohol consumption, although it is necessary to continue investigating the case of young people who present a high impulsive sensation seeking trait.



===



El objetivo de este trabajo es estudiar el poder predictivo del disfrute y la realización personal sobre el consumo de alcohol de jóvenes deportistas, explorando el papel de la búsqueda de sensaciones impulsiva y del género en esta relación. Método. Participantes: 362 jóvenes (15 a 29 años) deportistas de Argentina. Instrumentos: Cuestionario sociodemográfico, Escala de Disfrute en el Deporte, Escala de Sentido de Realización Personal, Cuestionario de Identificación de los Trastornos Debidos al Consumo de Alcohol y Escala de Búsqueda de Sensaciones. Resultados. Los deportistas que consumen alcohol de manera infrecuente presentan mayor disfrute y realización personal comparados con quienes realizan un consumo frecuente. Entre los varones, el involucramiento, afecto positivo y realización personal predicen la frecuencia de consumo, mientras que entre las mujeres solo el involucramiento resulta predictor. Asimismo, el involucramiento predice una menor frecuencia de consumo y ausencia de consumo excesivo episódico solo en jóvenes con baja búsqueda de sensaciones.



CONCLUSIONes. Trabajar para facilitar el disfrute con el deporte podría ser una de las estrategias posibles para aumentar los efectos positivos de la práctica deportiva sobre el consumo de alcohol, aunque es necesario continuar indagando el caso de los jóvenes que presentan una alta búsqueda de sensaciones impulsiva.

Language: es