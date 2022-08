Abstract

Increased traffic volumes worldwide have resulted in an increased number of road accident injuries and mortalities. This global phenomenon motivated the United Nations (UN) to initiate a decade-long global road safety plan in 2010. In response, Saudi Arabia concurrently initiated a comprehensive road safety program, supported by detailed and comprehensive road safety data for the Eastern Province (EP) of Saudi Arabia. The contributed EP-Traffic-Mortality-and-Policy-Interventions Dataset provides multidimensional road safety data for 2010-2020 via two primary and five secondary data subsets. The first primary subset provides road accident mortality data. The five secondary data subsets reflect road accident mortalities at different time scales and administrative (provincial or governorate) levels. The second primary subset provides details of traffic safety policy interventions implemented during the same period. Researchers and policymakers can use this comprehensive dataset to study accident mortality patterns across various geospatial and time scales and analyze the effectiveness of policies intended to mitigate road accident mortalities.

Language: en