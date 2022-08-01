Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Gaps remain in our understanding on how COVID19 affects trends in pediatric trauma, the leading cause of mortality and morbidity during childhood and adolescence.



METHODS: We compared high acuity trauma visits (requiring admission, surgery, or fatality) presenting between March through February 2021 to corresponding months in 2017-2019. We evaluated the differences in mechanisms of injury, age, and Area Deprivation Index (ADI), a measure of socioeconomic disadvantage, during this time period. Data were analyzed using longitudinal time series analyses and t-tests.



RESULTS: Of 687 traumas presenting from March 2020 through February 2021, 322 were high acuity traumas. High acuity traumas declined significantly to a nadir of 16 in April 2020. High acuity traumas increased and surpassed previous years to a peak of 40 visits in August 2020 and from October through December 2020. There were more visits for high acuity assaults and confirmed or suspected physical child abuse but fewer for falls, drownings, and motor vehicle accidents from March to August 2020 and from October through December 2020 compared to prior years. High acuity assaults and physical child abuse cases on average were from the most disadvantaged areas, and physical child abuse patients were younger during the peak of the Pandemic compared to Pre-Pandemic months.



CONCLUSION: This analysis provides insight into how the COVID19 pandemic has affected high acuity trauma in an inner-city pediatric population.



FINDINGS may be used to guide public health measures on safety and injury prevention as the pandemic continues.

