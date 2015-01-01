Abstract

Inpatient psychiatric hospitalization is often negatively experienced, with previous studies indicating a high frequency of traumatic occurrences. This study aimed to expand upon such research, by obtaining service user perspectives on how inpatient psychiatric hospitalization may constitute an experience of trauma. Relevant posts and comments on the Reddit community r/PsychWardChronicles were collected that described potentially traumatic experiences associated with hospitalization. Reflexive thematic analysis of the data led to the development of 3 themes: neglect and abuse, coercion and obedience, as well as dehumanization and fear. Overall, hospitalization was found to induce significant fear, which eventually acted as a deterrent to seeking future mental healthcare services. Many traumatic occurrences were found to arise from care providers' behaviors. As hospitalization was experienced to be harmful, many patients reported complying in the hopes of being discharged. Increased fear and traumatic stress due to inpatient stays coupled with the subsequent avoidance of mental health services may contribute to a significant public health problem as many previous patients may then avoid needed mental health support.

Language: en