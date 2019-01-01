Abstract

IMPORTANCE: When society introduces and accepts new transportation modes, it is important to map risks and benefits.



OBJECTIVE: To compare electric scooter (e-scooter) and bicycle injuries. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cohort study is based on prospectively collected data on Norwegian patients who sustained e-scooter or bicycle injuries and presented to an emergency department affiliated with Oslo University Hospital between January 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: e-Scooter and bicycle injuries were evaluated for associations with sex, age, time of injury, helmet use, intoxication, body region, and injury severity. Descriptive statistics are presented as mean (SD) or number with percentage, with significance set at P < .05 (2-tailed).



RESULTS: During the study period, 3191 patients were included (850 e-scooter riders, 2341 bicyclists) with 3839 injuries recorded (997 e-scooter, 2842 bicycle). The mean (SD) age of those injured was 34 (17) years, 2026 riders (63.5%) were male, 1474 (46.2%) were helmeted at the time of injury, and 516 (16.2%) were intoxicated by alcohol or other drugs. The annual incidence of injuries was 120 per 100 000 inhabitants for e-scooters and 340 per 100 000 inhabitants for bicycles. Men were overrepresented in both groups (529 e-scooter riders [62.2%] and 1497 bicyclists [63.9%]). e-Scooter riders were younger than bicyclists (mean [SD] age, 31 [12] vs 35 [18] years). Most injured e-scooter riders were aged 20 to 40 years, whereas injured bicyclists had a broader age distribution. e-Scooter injuries commonly occurred on weekends (378 [46.6%]) and during evening (230 [32.3%]) or nighttime (242 [34.1%]) hours. Most bicycle injuries occurred during weekdays (1586 [69.7%]) and daytime (1762 [61.3%]). e-Scooter riders were more often intoxicated (336 [39.5%] vs 180 [7.7%]) and had a lower rate of helmet use (18 [2.1%] vs 1456 [62.2%]). During nighttime, 230 injured e-scooter riders (91.3%) and 86 bicyclists (69.4%) were intoxicated. e-Scooter riders had more head and neck (317 [31.7%] vs 636 [22.4%]) and lower-limb (285 [28.6%] vs 632 [22.2%]) injuries and fewer upper-limb (341 [34.2%] vs 1276 [44.9%]), thoracic (41 [4.1%] vs 195 [6.9%]), and abdominal, pelvic, and lumbar (13 [1.3%] vs 103 [3.6%]) injuries.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study, e-scooter riders were younger than bicyclists, did not use helmets, were more often intoxicated, and were more often injured during nighttime. The rate of intoxication among e-scooter riders injured at night was high. Preventive measures, including awareness campaigns, regulating e-scooter availability, improving infrastructure, and implementing stricter helmet and alcohol policies, may prove effective for reducing injuries.

