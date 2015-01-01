|
Citation
|
James KM, Miskovic V, Woody ML, Owens M, Connolly E, Gibb BE. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35965476
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a significant public health concern, not only because of the personal and social cost of the behavior itself, but also because it increases risk for future self-injurious behaviors, including suicide attempts. NSSI is increasingly prevalent during adolescence, which highlights the need for research aimed at identifying modifiable risk factors that can be targeted to reduce future risk. Building from theoretical models that highlight interpersonal processes, this study examined whether adolescents with an NSSI history exhibit greater difficulty inhibiting attention to emotionally salient interpersonal stimuli (face), indexed via steady state visual evoked potentials (SSVEPs), which provide a direct neural index of the ability to inhibit attention to task-irrelevant stimuli.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; non-suicidal self-injury; attentional bias; steady-state visual evoked potentials; visuocortical competition