Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating condition and exposure to multiple types of childhood trauma contributes to higher co-occurring symptoms. This pilot research explores effectiveness of a novel intervention, Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy, for treatment of PTSD and associated symptoms and problems, including depression, dissociation, somatization, affect dysregulation, and disrupted self-perception (i.e. shame/guilt) among adults exposed to multiple childhood trauma. Seventeen adults with PTSD and history of multiple childhood traumas participated in an uncontrolled trial of IFS, receiving 16, 90-min IFS sessions and completing four evaluations (pre-, mid-, and post-treatment, and 1-month follow-up) assessing PTSD symptoms and diagnosis, as well as multiple secondary outcomes (e.g., symptoms of depression, dissociation, and somatization, affect dysregulation, disrupted self-perception, interoceptive awareness, and self-compassion). Intent-to-treat analyses using multilevel growth curve modeling and examination of effect sizes demonstrated significant decreases in symptoms of PTSD (d = −4.46 and −3.05 as measured by the CAPS and DTS respectively), associated features of PTSD (e.g., total score on a measure of dissociation, somatization, affect dysregulation, self-perception; d = −1.27), and depression (d = −1.51) across the study period. A medium effect size in the expected direction was observed for self-compassion (d =.72). Small to large effect sizes in the expected direction were observed for multiple indicators of interoceptive awareness (range d =.27-1.21).



RESULTS provide preliminary support for IFS as a promising practice for the treatment of PTSD among adults with a history of childhood trauma.

