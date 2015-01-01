Abstract

The present study examined outcomes of the ACT-Raising Safe Kids (ACT-RSK) program in central Portugal. ACT-RSK is a family violence and child abuse prevention program for parents and caregivers of young children. Forty-one parents of children aged three to nine years completed the ACT-RSK group program and the research measures. The study took place at three community based agencies, one school, and one shelter in central Portugal. Pre/post-program comparisons indicated that, following completion of the ACT-RSK program, ACT completers had improved parenting behaviors, improved responding to perceived child misbehavior, improved monitoring and limit-setting on children's media use, and improved knowledge of child development.

