Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the mediational role of mindfulness in the linkage between cyberbullying victimization and depression and anxiety among Chinese adolescents in longitudinal data. A total of 1274 Chinese high school students completed the measures at Time 1 (T1) and Time 2 (T2). Adolescents' self-reports of cyberbullying victimization, mindfulness, depression, and anxiety were used in the analyses. The results showed that our model fit the data well and revealed that mindfulness partially mediated the relationship between cyberbullying victimization and depression and anxiety. This study highlights the potential key role of mindfulness in the relationship between the experience of being cyberbullied with both depressive and anxious symptoms.

Language: en