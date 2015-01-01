|
Ting SK, Sin Siau C, Nur Fariduddin M, Fitriana M, Lee KF, Najiha Yahya A, Ibrahim N. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2022; 31(2): 167-183.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Interpersonal violence is a prevalent mental health issue that poses substantial mental health risks to university students who are exposed to it in childhood or adulthood. This study aimed to examine the impact of childhood, adulthood, and cumulative (childhood and adulthood) violence in determining suicide risk among university students in association with demographic factors and mental health status. A total of 228 students (Mean age = 21.7 years; 61.4% female) from five selected universities responded to the questionnaire.
Keywords
interpersonal violence; Life satisfaction; psychological distress; suicidality