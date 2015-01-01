Abstract

Interpersonal violence is a prevalent mental health issue that poses substantial mental health risks to university students who are exposed to it in childhood or adulthood. This study aimed to examine the impact of childhood, adulthood, and cumulative (childhood and adulthood) violence in determining suicide risk among university students in association with demographic factors and mental health status. A total of 228 students (Mean age = 21.7 years; 61.4% female) from five selected universities responded to the questionnaire.



RESULTS showed that almost half of the university students reported experiencing (46.1%) and perpetrating (43.4%) lifetime interpersonal violence. Students who experienced cumulative violence had 3.8 times (adjusted OR = 3.763, 95% CI [1.283, 11.035]) suicide risk in comparison to those who did not experience violence, or had only experienced childhood or adulthood violence. A higher level of violence in adulthood predicted nearly thrice (adjusted OR = 2.839, 95% CI [1.156, 6.973]) the odds of suicide risk. The results were significant even after adjusting for demographic factors, psychological distress, and life satisfaction. Efforts should be taken to address the repercussions of interpersonal violence among university students which includes screening for childhood and adulthood violence experiences.

