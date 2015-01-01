Abstract

Despite knowledge of long-term risks associated with child maltreatment among women, relatively less is known about protective factors that buffer against trauma sequelae in young adulthood. Our cross-sectional study investigated relational health with peers as a potential protective factor for women in the relation between child maltreatment (emotional abuse, physical abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect) and young adult trauma symptoms. An ethnically diverse sample of college women (N = 257, M age = 19.74) completed self-report questionnaires related to childhood maltreatment, current trauma symptoms, and relational peer health. Relational health with peers buffered against the development of trauma symptoms from emotional and physical abuse but not from emotional or physical neglect.



FINDINGS demonstrate the importance of fostering healthy peer connections for young adult women exposed to child abuse. Clinical implications for developing interventions to facilitate relational health are discussed.

