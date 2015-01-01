Abstract

Dating violence is a prevalent problem among college-aged couples. Empirical studies based on social learning theory have found a strong relationship between early exposure to violence and violent behaviors in later life. However, researchers have not fully examined which contexts exacerbate the potential risk of violence perpetration among individuals who have experienced violence. The purpose of the present study was to examine whether pro-violence messages received in childhood moderate the effect of early exposure to violence on acceptance of violence and dating violence perpetration. The current study used a sample of U.S. college students (N = 3,302) using cross-sectional data from the International Dating Violence Study (2001- 2006).



FINDINGS from ordinary least squares regression analyses showed that receiving pro-violence messages during childhood was associated with acceptance of violence among male and female students (p <.5), but that such messages are associated with increased dating violence perpetration among female students only (p <.5). Overall, pro-violence messages did not moderate the relationship between early exposure to violence and acceptance of violence and dating violence perpetration. Among the female sample pro-violence messages moderated the relationship between early exposure to violence and acceptance of violence (p <.5). These findings highlight the significance of pro-violence messages on later attitudes toward violence. However, subsequent studies are needed to explore the risk factors that adjust or reinforce the relationship between early exposure to violence and acceptance of violence and dating violence behaviors in later life.

