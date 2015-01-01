Abstract

Childhood trauma is a recognized risk factor for suicidality; however, complex trauma, or chronic or multiple interpersonal traumas that began prior to age 10, has not been investigated in relation to youth's suicidality, despite unique difficulties associated with complex trauma. The present study examined whether complex trauma and the characteristics of complex trauma (i.e., chronic/multiple, interpersonal, early age) were related to caregiver- and youth-reported suicidality among 267 treatment-seeking youth aged 6-18 (M = 11.04, SD = 3.35; 65.2% female; 64% Black). We also investigated whether complex trauma would remain associated with suicidality after accounting for youth's posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). Youth's age was related to caregiver-reported suicidality, whereas gender was linked to youth-reported suicidality. Despite expectations, complex trauma was unrelated to caregiver- and youth-reported suicidality, regardless of PTSS, and none of the characteristics of complex trauma were tied to reports of suicidality. Youth-reported PTSS was related to caregiver- and youth-reported suicidality. These findings do not indicate that complex trauma is specifically associated with suicidality among treatment-seeking children, although replication is needed. Youth's experiences of PTSS, however, may be helpful in identifying those at greater suicide risk, and there may be important differences in caregivers' and youth's reporting of youth's suicidality.

