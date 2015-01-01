Abstract

Studies have found associations between adverse childhood experiences (e.g., maltreatment) and the risk of becoming a perpetrator of violence, a relationship referred to as the "cycle of violence." However, not all victims of such adverse experiences become offenders in adulthood. Resilience has been suggested as a protective factor, so this study examined the influence of resilience on the association between adverse childhood experiences and aggression. A total of 57 male forensic inpatients completed self-report measures on adverse childhood experiences, reactive and appetitive aggression and resilience. Those reporting childhood maltreatment had lower resilience scores and higher reactive and appetitive aggression scores; further analysis revealed a correlation between the two. Mediation analysis showed that resilience was a full mediator between adverse childhood experiences and reactive and appetitive aggression. These findings suggest a role of resilience in the cycle of violence. Considering these associations might improve treatment and risk assessment in forensic psychiatry.

