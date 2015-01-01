CONTACT US: Contact info
Ola B. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2022; 27(3): 213-214.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35971770
This editorial presents the contentious debate among authors from different disciplines on the problems of psychiatric diagnoses with conduct disorder, and opposition-defiant disorder as case illustrations. Furthermore, it provides an overview of opinions of experts on mental health interventions for adolescent refugees.
Language: en
Adolescent; Child; Humans; *Conduct Disorder/diagnosis/psychology/therapy; *Relief Work; Attention Deficit and Disruptive Behavior Disorders