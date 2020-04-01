|
Citation
|
Engda AS, Belete H, Wubetu AD, Engidaw NA, Amogne FK, Kitaw TM, Bete T, Kebede WM, Atinafu BT, Demeke SM. Int. J. Ment. Health Syst. 2022; 16(1): e41.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35974397
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The magnitude and impact of women's suicidal behaviors, like suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts, are an important public health problem in low and middle-income countries, including Ethiopia. Suicidal behavior and being overweight are typical complications of reproductive age with many undesired consequences. Despite both having a serious impact on women of reproductive age, they are neglected in Ethiopia. Accordingly, this study aimed to examine the magnitude and determinants of suicide among overweight reproductive-age women in Chacha and Debre Berhan towns, Ethiopia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Women; Suicidal ideation; Overweight; Reproductive-age; Suicidal attempt