Abstract

BACKGROUND: The magnitude and impact of women's suicidal behaviors, like suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts, are an important public health problem in low and middle-income countries, including Ethiopia. Suicidal behavior and being overweight are typical complications of reproductive age with many undesired consequences. Despite both having a serious impact on women of reproductive age, they are neglected in Ethiopia. Accordingly, this study aimed to examine the magnitude and determinants of suicide among overweight reproductive-age women in Chacha and Debre Berhan towns, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study design was once employed from April 1, 2020 to June 1, 2020. The Composite International Diagnostic Interview was used to measure suicidal attempts and ideation, and the data was collected by direct interview. All collected data were entered into Epi Data version 4.6 and analyzed with SPSS version 25. Bivariate and multivariable regression models were used to determine the factors associated with a suicidal attempt and ideation. A p-value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULT: Of the total participants, 523 were included, with a response rate of 93.7%. The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 13.0% (95% CI 10.1-15.9), whereas suicidal attempt was 2.3% (95% CI 1.1-3.6). Based on multivariable regression analysis, the odds of suicidal ideation have been higher among overweight women with stressful life events, depression, and younger age groups.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal ideation was frequent in overweight reproductive-age women. Preventing, treating, and using coping mechanisms regarding identified factors is a good way to minimize the burden of suicide.

