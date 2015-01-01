|
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Occupational fatality rates are useful in communicating key safety challenges associated with different industries or affecting different populations within those industries. Though seemingly intuitive, the calculation and use of fatality rates associated with farming needs to be carefully considered. This paper highlights difficulties and variability in Farm Fatality Rate (FFR) measures, proposes a series of rates appropriate for assessments of farm safety, and demonstrates their usage through an analysis of farm workplace deaths in Ireland between 2008-2016.
Ireland; Farm fatalities; Farm safety; Fatality rates; Occupational safety and health