Abstract

The aim of this study is to define the accompanying prognostic factors and evaluate the final visual acuity of patients presenting with blunt eye trauma. The data of this study included the demographic characteristics of the patients, the mechanism of injury, initial and final visual acuities and accompanying pathologies. A total of 259 eyes of 259 patients who presented with blunt eye trauma were included. Eighty-three percent of the patients were male. The most common mechanisms are beaten, accidents, and falls. The visual acuity of the patient at admission was no perception of light, and the final visual acuity was also no perception of light. The incidence of blunt eye trauma was more common in males and in advanced age. A higher final visual acuity level is achieved with successful management of concomitant pathologies.

Language: en