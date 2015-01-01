Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric trauma outcomes can vary across facilities, yet evidence on the relationship between facility bed size and pediatric trauma outcomes has been mixed. We aimed to identify how facility bed size might modify the impact of patient-level risk factors on mortality in pediatric trauma. We hypothesized that patient-level risk factors would have a stronger association with mortality at smaller trauma centers, and a weaker association with mortality at larger centers.



METHODS: We used deidentified data obtained from the 2017-2018 Trauma Quality Programs registry, including patients ages 0-18 years of age who were admitted to the hospital. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality. Facility bed size was dichotomized as large (>600 beds) vs small/medium (≤600 beds). Sensitivity analyses used 200 and 400 beds as alternative cutoffs. Interaction between facility bed size and patient characteristics was assessed using unadjusted logistic regression, with statistically significant interactions entered in a final, fully adjusted model.



RESULTS: The analysis included 171 810 patients (mean age 10 ± 5 years; 65%/35% male/female), including 28% treated in a large hospital and 1.2% who died during the hospitalization. Controlling for trauma center level (or subsetting to pediatric trauma centers only), larger bed size did not reduce mortality risk associated with patient characteristics such as injury mechanism, injury severity, or patient demographics.



CONCLUSIONS: Contrary to our hypothesis, greater facility bed size was not associated with reduced mortality risk associated with patient characteristics. Future studies are needed to identify hospital practices or characteristics that can attenuate the excess risk of known patient-level risk factors.

Language: en