Abstract

In the past two years, in 25 US states, bills have been introduced to restrict access to gender-affirming medical care for minors. Some have already become law. We show how these bills, while purporting to "protect" trans youth, are really an assault on their ability, along with their parents' and physicians', to make healthcare choices and to receive medically necessary care. We discuss the evidence-based guidelines for the care of these patients, the positions taken by major medical societies against these bills, and the landscape of legal challenges that are being brought against these enacted laws.

