Abstract

BACKGROUND: While healthcare and health outcome disparities have been studied across a variety of different injuries, their relation to concussion incidence and management are relatively understudied.



AIM: The aim of this study was to evaluate the association between history of concussion or musculoskeletal injury, and family affluence and/or school-level measures of socioeconomic status.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study of adolescent athletes in a local school district. Adolescent athletes (n = 192; mean age = 15.3, SD = 1.6 years; 49% female), who presented for a pre-participation physical evaluation reported concussion and injury history, and family affluence scale (FAS) scores. We also examined the percent of students on free/reduced lunch at each school compared to state averages. Independent variables, individual FAS score and school-based marker of socioeconomic status, were compared between those with and without a history of concussion and time-loss musculoskeletal injury.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 40 (21%) reported a history of concussion. Athletes with a concussion history had significantly lower FAS scores than athletes without a history of concussion (mean difference = 0.7, 95%CI = 0.1, 1.4; P = 0.027). There was no significant difference in FAS scores between those with and without a history of time-loss musculoskeletal injury (mean difference = 0.0, 95% CI = -0.5, 0.5; P = 0.97). Athletes with a history of concussion had a higher proportion of a prior time-loss musculoskeletal injury (68% vs. 32%; P < 0.001). After adjusting for age, school free-reduced lunch rate, and history of musculoskeletal injury, a lower FAS score was associated with concussion history (adjusted odds ratio = 0.79; 95% CI = 0.64, 0.96; P = 0.019). Concussion and musculoskeletal injury were not associated with school-level markers of socioeconomic status.



CONCLUSION: Lower individual measures, but not school-level measures, of socioeconomic status were associated with a history of concussion in our sample of adolescent athletes. RELEVANCE FOR PATIENTS: Enhance providers' understanding of how socioeconomic factors may impact concussion history and empower providers to adequately screen for and provide concussion education to mitigate disparities.

Language: en