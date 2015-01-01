SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rider JV, Longhurst JK, Lekhak N, Navalta JW, Young DL, Landers MR. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry Neurol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08919887221119974

PMID

35977708

Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between psychological factors (depression, anxiety, and catastrophizing) and fear of falling avoidance behavior (FFAB) among individuals with Parkinson's disease (PD).

METHODS: A secondary analysis of cross-sectional data from 59 individuals with PD using hierarchical multiple regression.

RESULTS: Disease severity (Movement Disorder Society - Unified PD Rating Scale) and catastrophizing (Consequences of Falling Questionnaire (CoF)) explained approximately 48.2% of the variance in the FFAB Questionnaire scores (P <.001). Catastrophizing was the only significant psychological variable (P <.001). The damage to identity subscale of the CoF was significant in the final model (P <.001).

CONCLUSIONS: Catastrophizing about the consequences of falls explained the largest portion of variability in FFAB after controlling for disease severity. Catastrophizing about the immediate consequences of falling may play a prominent role in FFAB and may be a potential treatment target for mitigating FFAB.


Language: en

Keywords

Parkinson's disease; Fear of falling; Activity restriction; Participation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print