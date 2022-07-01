SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vargas G, Shrier LA, Chadi N, Harris SK. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpeds.2022.07.034

35977620

A 17-year-old cisgender male presents to clinic for his annual physical. He was last seen 14 months ago. He denies any acute concerns. Review of systems is notable for vague abdominal discomfort and decreased appetite, especially in the morning. He attributes his symptoms to "difficulty sleeping and having to get up early for school". He denies nausea, emesis, constipation, and diarrhea. On psychosocial assessment, he reports school has been "very stressful", and his grades have dropped from A/Bs to C/Ds. He previously played on his school's basketball team, but decided not to play this season.


