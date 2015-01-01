Abstract

BACKGROUND: Shift work is commonly associated with health problems resulting from circadian misalignment and sleep restriction. About one in three shift workers is affected by insomnia and up to 90% report regular fatigue and/or sleepiness at the workplace. Epidemiological data shows that shift workers are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, breast cancer, mental-health problems, and shift-work disorder, which conditions typically lead to reduced work performance, processing errors, accidents at work, absenteeism, and reduced quality of life. Given these widespread and debilitating consequences, there is an urgent need for treatments that help improve the sleep, health, and functional performance of the shift-working population. The most common non-pharmacological recommendations are improved scheduling, bright-light exposure, napping, psychoeducation promoting sleep hygiene, and cognitive-behavioral techniques. The objectives of the present study are to investigate the effects of a multimodal shift-work intervention on perceived fatigue, sleepiness, physical and mental health, sleep parameters, and absenteeism.



METHODS: A randomized controlled interventional study comparing the two groups each comprising at least 80 drivers of a public transport company, using self-report questionnaires and health checks completed at intake and after 3 and 6 months following the start of the intervention or waiting-list period. The intervention consists of (a) healthy scheduling taking into account shift-rotation direction and speed, chronotype, resting time, and napping; (b) an education program specifically developed for shift workers; and (c) a dedicated information campaign for shift planners. The primary outcome is symptomatic burden in terms of sleepiness, and the key secondary outcome is symptomatic burden in terms of fatigue. Supplementary secondary outcomes are sleep parameters, absenteeism, general and clinical health, changes in mood, and anxiety.



DISCUSSION: Expected outcomes are significant improvements on all primary and secondary outcome parameters in the intervention group. To our knowledge, ours is the first randomized controlled study to systematically investigate the effects of a multimodal program on multiple health, sleep, and performance parameters in shift workers. Our research also aims at providing evidence-based practice guidelines for healthy scheduling in general and thus contribute to diminishing the serious health and economic burdens associated with shift work overall. TRIAL REGISTRATION: EDGE registration number: 000339. CLINICALTRIALS: gov NCT05452096.

