Abstract

In this conceptual article, the authors identify the current state of racial disproportionality in U.S. public schools and the ethical call for school social workers to engage in anti-racist practice. Using the ecosystems perspective, a familiar perspective for school social work, the authors present a model for addressing racial climate gaps for students of color in school. Racial gaps are often unaddressed in investigations of school climate. Thus, the explicit focus on race within the school climate is an appropriate target for anti-racist school social work practice.



Implications for school social work practice, education, and research are discussed.

