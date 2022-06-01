Abstract

From: 30th meeting of SFTA- 59th meeting of TIAFT - September 2022



Aim

Quantify 4F-MDMB-BINACA and its metabolites, 4F-MDMB-BINACA-butanoic acid and 4F-MDMB-BINACA-4-OH, in postmortem blood samples of a synthetic cannabinoid (SC) poisoning case.



Method

1mL of bloods was mixed with 3mL of 0.1M phosphate buffer (pH 6.0). JWH-018-D9 and JWH-018-N-5-OH-D5 (100μL, 500pg/mL) was spiked as internal standards. The samples were vortexed vigorously and sonicated for 15min. After centrifugation at 3500rpm for 5min, the supernatant was loaded onto the Bond Elut Certify cartridge (Agilent Technologies) preconditioned with methanol and 0.1M phosphate buffer (pH 6.0), sequentially. The cartridge was washed with 3mL of DW and 2mL of 0.2M acetic acid sequentially, and eluted with 3mL of chloroform-acetone (50:50) and 3mL of ethyl acetate-ammonia (98:2). The eluates were collected in a glass tube, and evaporated to dryness under nitrogen gas at 45°C. The residues were reconstituted with 150μL of methanol and filtered (0.22μm, PVDF). Finally, 5μL aliquot was injected into LC-MS/MS. The chromatographic separation was performed in a Zorbax Eclipse Plus C18 (RRHD 2.1×100mm, 1.8μm, Agilent Technologies). The mobile phase was a gradient prepared from 2mM ammonium formate/0.2% formic acid in water (A) and in methanol (B). The flow rate was 300μL/min, and the total run time was 12min. The multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) data were achieved with electrospray ionization in positive ion mode. Two MRM transitions were selected for each analyte.



Results

A 29 year-old male Kazakh worker was found unconscious in his bath room by his brother. There was a small amount of herbal powder near the victim. He died soon after sent to a hospital. No noticeable damage except for chest fractures caused by CPR was found during autopsy. 4F-MDMB-BINACA was detected in the herbal powder. 4F-MDMB-BINACA and its metabolites were found in his bloods. The concentrations of 4F-MDMB-BINACA, 4F-MDMB-BINACA-butanoic acid, and 4F-MDMB-BINACA-4-OH in his femoral blood were 0.80μg/L, 18.36μg/L, and 0.36μg/L, and those in his heart blood were 2.05μg/L, 52.58μg/L, and 0.46μg/L, respectively. 4F-MDMB-BINACA was not found in his gastric content. The concentrations of 4F-MDMB-BINACA and its metabolites in the victim's bloods were relatively high according to a previous study (4F-MDMB-BINACA 0.10-2.90μg/L, 4F-MDMB-BINACA-butanoic acid 0.12-9.05μg/L, 4F-MDMB-BINACA-4-OH 0.21μg/L in 6 postmortem bloods, Yeter O, JOTCSA, 2020, 7(3), 827-32). The especially high 4F-MDMB-BINACA-butanoic acid concentration might result from degradation due to the poor stability of a methyl ester functional group of 4F-MDMB-BINACA in blood (Krotulski A, Journal of Analytical Toxicology, 2021, 45, 60-8), which implies that the initial blood concentration of 4F-MDMB-BINACA could have been much higher.



Conclusion

4F-MDMB-BINACA and its metabolites were quantified in the bloods of a fatal SC poisoning case victim for the first time in South Korea. The concentrations of 4F-MDMB-BINACA and 4F-MDMB-BINACA-butanoic acid should be both considered for the interpretation of 4F-MDMB-BINACA fatal toxicity.

