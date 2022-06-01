|
Citation
|
Kazemzadeh K, Sprei F. Travel Behav. Soc. 2022; 29: 149-164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although electric scooters (e-scooters) are gaining ground rapidly, research on analysing their users' experience lags far behind practice. Level of Service (LOS) is a promising approach to bridge the gap between research and practice via quantifying e-scooter riders' experience. We reviewed the state-of-the-art literature of e-scooters concerning their users' experience and proposed a preliminary framework for developing e-scooter LOS (SLOS). The findings suggest a lack of studies to evaluate SLOS, and e-scooters are rarely considered in the LOS estimation of other transport modes. Considering the impact of e-scooters in both modal substitute and supplement calls for unique SLOS indices in each scenario to reflect their user's experience realistically. Future studies should analyse the interaction of e-scooters with other road users, particularly pedestrians. This study highlights the importance of treating e-scooter as a distinct transport mode and contributes to matching policy and practice to integrate e-scooters into transport planning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Comfort; E-scooter; Electric scooter; Level of service; Micro-mobility; Sustainable mobility