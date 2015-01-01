Abstract

This research strived to analyse the significant factors affecting the driver's post-accidental behavioural changes. The target sampling technique analysed 325 surgical patients in three government hospitals in north China who got a bone fracture. Structural equation modelling (SEM) technique results considerably differ in behavioural changes. Surgical patients believe that post-accidental behavioural changes combined with WOM creation by surgical patients (drivers) can improve road safety and accidental awareness at a macro level. The f 2 results from SEM show that drivers' post-accidental behavioural changes were strongly affected by accidental trauma and due to attitude toward precautionary measures. Strong effect on WOM creation by driver's behavioural changes and accidental trauma. Mediation effect shows 34.31%, 30.14%, and 29.88% as a partial but significant effect of behavioural changes. Since this is preliminary research in this area, our findings will provide avenues for future research and enrich the policy aspects.

