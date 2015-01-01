CONTACT US: Contact info
Camara C, Watson C. Br. J. Nurs. 2022; 31(15): 776-779.
(Copyright © 2022, Mark Allen Publishing)
35980920
Although hypothermia and cold injuries are rare in children and young people in the UK, the risk is persistent and requires urgent medical management when it does occur. This article outlines some considerations for professionals who may be caring for hypothermic patients or those at risk of becoming hypothermic.
Language: en
Children; Hypothermia; Emergency department; Cold injury; Emergency care; Rewarming; Young people