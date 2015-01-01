Abstract

BACKGROUND: During a deployment, soldiers must make seemingly impossible decisions, including having to engage with child soldiers. Such moral conflicts may continue to affect service members and veterans in the aftermath of a deployment, sometimes leading to severe moral distress, anguish, and personal crises. Service providers have increasingly argued that as a diagnosis, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) cannot account for these deeply personal and painful moral conflicts. In light of this, the concept of moral injury has been introduced to better capture the profound forms of guilt and shame that may be experienced by service members and veterans.



OBJECTIVE: This paper addresses encounters with children and child soldiers during military deployments, as well as the risk for moral injury during and following these encounters, and their implications. This exploratory paper brings together existing literature on the topic to introduce, illustrate, and offer potential and promising interventions.



RESULTS: Given the potential moral conflicts that may ensue, military personnel who encounter child soldiers during a military deployment may be at risk for moral injury during and following these encounters. The introduction of the concept of moral injury provides a way for these largely unnamed personal and painful moral conflicts and violations to be recognized, addressed, and with appropriate care, remedied. Although there is limited research into their effectiveness at treating moral injury, individual and group-based interventions have been identified as potentially beneficial.



CONCLUSION: As encounters with children during deployments are likely to continue, systematic research, training, healing interventions and prevention strategies are vital to support and protect children in conflict settings, as well as to ensure the mental health and well-being of service members and veterans. HIGHLIGHTS Profound moral conflicts may affect service members and veterans in the aftermath of a military deployment, sometimes leading to severe moral distress, anguish, and personal crises. The concept of moral injury has been introduced to better capture the profound forms of guilt and shame that may be experienced by service members and veterans.Encountering children and child soldiers during a military deployment, may present unique challenges, stress, and moral crises leading to potentially moral injurious events. In particular, transgression-based events which result from an individual perpetrating or engaging in acts that contravene his or her deeply held moral beliefs and expectations such as harming children, and betrayal-based events, which results from witnessing or falling victim to the perceived moral transgressions of others, may lead to lasting psychological, biological, spiritual, behavioural and social impairments.Interventions applied in both an individual-based context such as Cognitive Processing Therapy, Impact of Killing, Adaptive Disclosure, and a group-based context such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and Resilience Strength Training, have been identified as potentially beneficial to addressing moral injury. However, more research is required to ascertain appropriate and effective intervention and healing strategies.

Language: en