Abstract

We investigated gaze behaviour and collision avoidance strategies in 16 healthy young individuals walking towards a goal while exposed to virtual pedestrians (VRPs) approaching from different directions (left, middle, right). This locomotor task and an auditory-based cognitive task were performed under single and dual-task conditions. Longer gaze fixation durations were observed on the approaching vs. other VRPs, with longer fixations devoted to the upper trunk and head compared to other body segments. Compared to other pedestrian approaches, the middle pedestrian received longer fixations and elicited faster walking speeds, larger onset distances of trajectory devitation and smaller obstacle clearances. Gaze and locomotor behaviours were similar between single and dual-task conditions but dual-task costs were observed for the cognitive task. The longer gaze fixations on approaching vs. other pedestrians suggest that enhanced visual attention is devoted to pedestrians posing a greater risk of collision. Likewise, longer gaze fixations for the middle pedestrians may be due to the greater collision risk entailed by this condition, and/or to the fact that this pedestrian was positioned in front of the end goal. Longer fixations on approaching VRPs' trunk and head may serve the purpose of anticipating their walking trajectory. Finally, the dual-task effects that were limited to the cognitive task suggest that healthy young adults prioritize the locomotor task and associated acquisition of visual information. The healthy patterns of visuomotor behaviour characterized in this study will serve as a basis for comparison to further understand defective collision avoidance strategies in patient populations.

