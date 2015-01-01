|
Citation
|
Cancilliere MK, Ramanathan A, Hoffman P, Jencks J, Spirito A, Donise K. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35981327
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Caregivers of youth in psychiatric crisis often seek treatment from hospital emergency departments (EDs) as their first point of entry into the mental health system. Emergency departments have struggled over the last decade with growing numbers and now, because of the pandemic, have experienced a deluge of mental health crises. As one approach to divert unnecessary ED admissions, pediatric emergency psychiatric telephone triage services have been created. This study aimed to define the characteristics and utilization of a pediatric triage service and to examine clinician documentation of calls to identify the assessment of risk and disposition.
Language: en