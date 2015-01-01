Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Caregivers of youth in psychiatric crisis often seek treatment from hospital emergency departments (EDs) as their first point of entry into the mental health system. Emergency departments have struggled over the last decade with growing numbers and now, because of the pandemic, have experienced a deluge of mental health crises. As one approach to divert unnecessary ED admissions, pediatric emergency psychiatric telephone triage services have been created. This study aimed to define the characteristics and utilization of a pediatric triage service and to examine clinician documentation of calls to identify the assessment of risk and disposition.



METHODS: This study included 517 youth (2-18 years; mean, 12.42 years; SD, 3.40 years) who received triage services in the winter of 2 consecutive years. Triage calls were received from caregivers (>75%), schools (17.0%), and providers (6.6%) regarding concerns, including suicidal ideation (28.6%), school issues (28.6%), and physical aggression (23.4%).



RESULTS: Dispositions were for acute, same-day evaluation (9.7%), direct care service (28.8%), further evaluation (within 48-72 hours, 40.0%), and resource/service update information (21.5%).



FINDINGS revealed that most clinical concerns were referred for further evaluation. Both adolescent females and males were referred for emergency evaluations at high rates.



CONCLUSIONS: A dearth of information on pediatric crisis telephone triage services exists; thus, developing an evidence base is an important area for future work. This information assists not only in our understanding of which, why, and how many youths are diverted from the ED but allows us to extrapolate significant costs that have been saved because of the utilization of the triage service.

