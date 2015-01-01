Abstract

Suicide among college students, as a subgroup of young people, has received increasing attention in recent years. Exploring the determination of protective and risk factors related to suicide is imperative to understanding the reason for committing suicide and how to take action. We examined loneliness and school belonging as predictors of suicide risk (viz., suicidal behavior and depression) in college students in China by a cross-sectional study. In total, 393 college students participated in the study. The results of hierarchical regression analyses that controlled for age and sex indicated that school belonging buffers the negative effects of loneliness on suicidal behavior and depression. Evidence of a significant loneliness × school belonging interaction as a predictor of both suicidal behavior and depression was found. The present findings show that school belonging represents a positive psychological resource that should be considered in understanding suicide risk among college students in China. More attention should be given to improving the school belonging of college students.

