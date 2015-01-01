|
Citation
|
Guerrero Alcedo JM, Torrellas AIL, Romero LCE. Salud Drogas 2022; 22(2): 46-62.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Factores protectores y conductas sexuales protegidas en estudiantes de secundaria venezolanos
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Universidad Miguel Hernández de Elche Instituto de Investigación de Drogodependencias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: sexual behavior has gained greater emphasis among health professionals due to the social and personal repercussions it has caused in new generations. It has become a public health problem at national and international level, which affects such a vulnerable population as adolescents.
Language: es