Abstract

INTRODUCTION: sexual behavior has gained greater emphasis among health professionals due to the social and personal repercussions it has caused in new generations. It has become a public health problem at national and international level, which affects such a vulnerable population as adolescents.



PURPOSE: this study aims to empirically evaluate the direct and indirect influence of age, sex, self-efficacy to prevent HIV, sexual resilience, psychological well-being, self-concept, functional social support and family communication on protected sexual behaviors in Venezuelan high school students.



METHOD: it comprises a non-experimental, correlational, explan­atory study with a cross-sectional design. A sample of 317 students was taken, selected under an accidental non-probabilistic sampling.



RESULTS: it was found that protective sexual behaviors are directly influenced by HIV prevention self-efficacy, sexual resilience and self-concept, and indirectly by functional social support, sex and family communication.



CONCLUSION: These findings will allow the design of health promotion strategies that foster personal resources that will help students maintain safe sexual behaviors.

