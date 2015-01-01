Abstract

This study examined the Influence of Sex Education on Students' Sexual Behaviour of Senior Secondary School Students in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Nigeria. The aim of the study is to find out the sexual behaviours of secondary school students in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Nigeria, to find out the influence of sex education on students' sexual behaviours of secondary school adolescent in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Nigeria and to find out difference in the influence of sex education on students' sexual behaviour on the basis of gender in secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Nigeria. The design adopted in this study was the descriptive survey design. The population of the study comprised of all senior secondary school students in 2020/2021 academic session in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Nigeria. The sample size for this study was 381 students. The instrument for data collection is Students' Sex Education Questionnaire (SSEQ). The SSEQ is a 33-item instrument designed along a modified 4-point Likert-type scale. The questionnaire was validated by a team of experts in the Faculty of Education, University of Abuja. In order to establish the reliability of the instrument, a pilot test was conducted using the test-retest method of reliability, which yielded the reliability (r) value of 0.78 implying a high reliability of the instrument. The data collected were analysed using mean and t-test.



FINDINGS showed that some factors such as religious practices, culture, shy to discuss sex are challenges to challenges of sex education in senior secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It was recommended that more awareness should be created to tackle the challenges of sex education in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This can be done through internet and increasing the reading habits of parents.

