Abstract

This is done by testing the following hypotheses:1.There were no statistically significant differences at the level of (0.05) between the grades of the scores of the members of the first experimental group (gradual reduction of organized sensitivity) in the tribal and remote tests on the scale of emotional awareness.2.There were no statistically significant differences at the level of (0,05) between the ranks of the scores of the members of the second experimental group (training on immunization against stress) in the tribal and remote tests on the scale of emotional awareness.3.There were no statistically significant differences (0.05) between the scores of the control group scores in the pre and post tests on the emotional awareness scale.4.There were no statistical differences at the level of (0.05) between the grades of the first experimental group (gradual reduction of organized sensitivity) and the scores of the control group members in the post-test on the emotional awareness scale.5. There were no statistically significant differences at (0.05) between the grade levels of the second experimental group (training on immunization against stress) and the scores of the control group members in the post-test on the emotional awareness scale.6. There were no statistical differences at the level of (0.05) between the grades of the first experimental group (gradual reduction of organized sensitivity) and grades of the second experimental group (training on immunization against stress) in the post-test For the purpose of testing the hypotheses of the research, the researcher used the experimental design (the design of the experimental groups and the control group with the tribal and post-test). The research community included the 10 secondary school students. The schools were distributed to the Directorate General for the Education of Diyala, 4754 students were selected and 30 students were deliberately selected from middle school students who obtained the lowest grades on the emotional awareness scale. The researcher divided them into three groups, two experimental groups and one control group. In 10 groups in each group, The first group received an instructional program according to the method of gradual reduction of systemic sensitivity, while the second group received a training program in the form of training in immunization against stress. When the third group did not receive any program, and as the researcher built a tool to measure the emotional awareness and based on the researcher built the scale on the theory of Lin and Schwartz, the scale consisted of 25 paragraphs divided into five areas of awareness of physical sensations, awareness of physical reaction,And awareness of the feelings combined, and the identification of emotions.

Language: en