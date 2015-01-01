Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Depression literacy can be characterized as understanding depression as a mental condition, as well as knowing about its epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, prognosis, and accessible treatment choices. Adolescents with a high degree of depression literacy have a better understanding of depressive disorder and its consequences. This study aimed to assess the depression literacy among adolescents in the selected schools of Dhangadhi Sub- Metropolitan City.

Methods: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted to assess depression literacy among adolescents aged 10-19 years from selected schools, Dhangadhi, Nepal after the ethical approval from Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC). A semi-structured questionnaire with D-lit tools was self-administered among 422 respondents for data collection. Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City was selected conveniently whereas the schools were selected by simple random sampling and respondents were selected through the census method. Obtained data were analyzed by using SPSS version 20.

Results: Out of 422 respondents, nearly a third (22.7%) had adequate knowledge about depression. The majority of participants were male (53.1%) belonging to 14-16 years (76.5%). Likewise, more than one-third (66.8%) of respondents answered the correct meaning of depression as 'Depression is the mood state in which a person becomes distressed, sad and experiences unpleasant sensations.'

Conclusions: The level of adequate literacy was found to be very low. Thus, efforts should be initiated to enhance knowledge on mental health issues and further studies are needed to generate a database for effective policymaking and planning for interventions.

Language: en