Abstract

This paper aims to examine the key factors influencing young drivers' hazard avoidance in Iran. In this study, a hazard avoidance index is defined and calculated for investigating the effect of impulsiveness, behavioral, and psychological characteristics on driving hazard avoidance. A questionnaire and go-no-go and flanker computer tests as well as a driving simulator are used for collecting data from 173 Iranian drivers under the age of 30. For this purpose, different scenarios were used, such as pedestrian crossing, the presence of fixed obstacles, and animals crossing the road, whose various characteristics are also changed. Structural equation modeling and the partial least squares method are applied for investigating the relationship between different variables and the hazard avoidance index. The results show that the driver hazard avoidance index is mostly affected by variables such as inhibitory control, opposite directional response, attentional impulsiveness, motion impulsiveness, non-planning impulsiveness, disregarding the law, and lapses and error. The results could help policymakers to assess diving hazard avoidance and improve training programs related to traffic safety based on the variables that are more effective on inexperienced and novice drivers' hazard avoidance.

